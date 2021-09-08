Ridge Holland & Pete Dunne Lay Out Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan After WWE NXT Loss

Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne were not happy to see Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan lose their tag title shot on NXT, and wiped them out to end the show. Tonight’s episode saw Lorcan and Burch battle MSK for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships. Despite their best efforts, the challengers were unable to win and MSK walked away with their title reigns intact.

After the match, Dunne and Holland came into the ring from nearby where they had been watching. Holland attacked Burch and then Dunne assaulted Lorcan. They then teamed up against Lorcan to finish the job.

Dunne and Lorcan have been aligned for some time, with Holland joining the group in late July when he returned from injury. Burch returned on the August 24th episode to join up with the three.