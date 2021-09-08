wrestling / News
Ridge Holland & Pete Dunne Lay Out Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan After WWE NXT Loss
Ridge Holland and Pete Dunne were not happy to see Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan lose their tag title shot on NXT, and wiped them out to end the show. Tonight’s episode saw Lorcan and Burch battle MSK for the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships. Despite their best efforts, the challengers were unable to win and MSK walked away with their title reigns intact.
After the match, Dunne and Holland came into the ring from nearby where they had been watching. Holland attacked Burch and then Dunne assaulted Lorcan. They then teamed up against Lorcan to finish the job.
Dunne and Lorcan have been aligned for some time, with Holland joining the group in late July when he returned from injury. Burch returned on the August 24th episode to join up with the three.
And then there were two. @PeteDunneYxB & @RidgeWWE leave @strongstylebrit @ONEYLORCAN behind with a brutal post-match attack. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7CB6yugcQt
— WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2021
b e t r a y a l#WWENXT #NXTTagTitles @PeteDunneYxB @RidgeWWE @ONEYLORCAN @StrongStyleB pic.twitter.com/9CgH7UVVxD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kurt Angle Thinks WWE Should ‘Tread Lightly’ In Moving Away From Signing Indie Wrestlers
- Jim Ross On Whether WCW Had Interest In The Ultimate Warrior After WWE Firing In 1991, Jim Herd’s ‘Hunchbacks’ Idea
- Sean Waltman Appreciated CM Punk and Darby Allin Referencing His 1994 Match at All Out
- Bryan Danielson Says AEW Wasn’t an Easy Choice For Him, Doesn’t Plan to Be Involved in Creative