Ridge Holland Reportedly Rehabbing At WWE Performance Center

Back in October, Ridge Holland suffered a severe injury when he tried to catch Oney Lorcan on a dive and his leg snapped. He has been out of action since then, but Fightful Select spoke with several wrestlers who said that Holland has been spotted rehabbing his leg at the WWE Performance Center.

However, it was noted that Holland is nowhere near ready to return to the ring at this time. He was set for a “major” push before he was injured and plans had to be changed “significantly” when he was put on the shelf.