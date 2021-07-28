Ridge Holland Returns on WWE NXT, Attacks Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa

Ridge Holland is back in NXT, and he made a big statement in his return by attacking Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa. Holland made his return to TV on tonight’s show, attacking Thatcher on the outside as Thatcher and Ciampa faced Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan. That allowed Dunne to pin Ciampa and get the win.

After the match, Holland wiped out Thatcher and Ciampa both and allied himself with Dunne and Lorcan. Holland previously appeared on NXT when he was paid by Pat McAfee — then the leader of the Kings of NXT with Dunne, Lorcan, and Danny Burch — to attack Adam Cole. He has been out of action with an ankle fracture and ruptured patella since October after a spot where he tried to catch Lorcan doing a plancha.