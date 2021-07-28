wrestling / News
Ridge Holland Returns on WWE NXT, Attacks Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa
Ridge Holland is back in NXT, and he made a big statement in his return by attacking Timothy Thatcher & Tommaso Ciampa. Holland made his return to TV on tonight’s show, attacking Thatcher on the outside as Thatcher and Ciampa faced Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan. That allowed Dunne to pin Ciampa and get the win.
After the match, Holland wiped out Thatcher and Ciampa both and allied himself with Dunne and Lorcan. Holland previously appeared on NXT when he was paid by Pat McAfee — then the leader of the Kings of NXT with Dunne, Lorcan, and Danny Burch — to attack Adam Cole. He has been out of action with an ankle fracture and ruptured patella since October after a spot where he tried to catch Lorcan doing a plancha.
SHOCKER. @RidgeWWE has returned to #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/CY9hZ81vkU
— WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2021
They'll be seein' ya. This is a dangerous trio for the entire #WWENXT locker room. @RidgeWWE @PeteDunneYxB @ONEYLORCAN pic.twitter.com/UXxFJASBg9
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Matt Cardona Got Tweets From Fans Wanting Nick Gage To Kill Chelsea Green, Talks GCW Homecoming Reaction
- Note On Original Plans For Karrion Kross vs. Jeff Hardy Rematch On WWE RAW
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Returning For AEW Appearances, Backstage Atmosphere In AEW
- Eric Bischoff On CM Punk & Daniel Bryan To AEW Rumors, Differences In How AEW & WWE Use Legends