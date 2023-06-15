Ridge Holland Says Drew McIntyre Is ‘Fine’, Predicts He’ll Return To WWE

In an interview with Cultaholic, Ridge Holland was asked about the status of Drew McIntyre, who has been absent from WWE since Wrestlemania. There have been rumors that McIntyre’s contract expires at the end of the year and he and WWE are stuck in negotiations.

Holland said: “He’s fine. Drew’s fine. He’s probably in the gym as we speak lifting two cows, the big human. He’s fine, Drew’s good. I don’t know for sure, I don’t know anything, I just know how to throw a headbutt. I think, whether it’s a month from now, two months from now, three months from now, you’ll see Drew McIntyre back in a WWE ring.“