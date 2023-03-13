wrestling / News
Ridge Holland Says He’s Getting Death Threats Over Big E, Xavier Woods Defends Him
In a post on Twitter, Ridge Holland revealed that he has been getting death threats over what happened to Big E last year. Holland threw Big E for a belly to belly suplex, but unfortunately the former WWE Champion landed on his head, breaking his neck. E has said in the past that he has no issue with Holland over the incident. Xavier Woods also took to Twitter to defend Ridge and tell fans to stop.
Holland wrote: “Death threats. Threats to my family. Lobbying for me to lose my job. Being labeled as racist. Great stuff. keep ‘em coming.”
Woods added: “Pro Wrestling is extremely dangerous. All of us involved understand that. Ridge & his family do not deserve to be treated this way. Please do not send any hate towards them. Instead use your energy to do something positive like sending love to E. Be kind. Please be kind.”
Death threats. Threats to my family. Lobbying for me to lose my job. Being labeled as racist. Great stuff 👍🏻 keep ‘em coming.
— Ridge Holland (@RidgeWWE) March 13, 2023
Pro Wrestling is extremely dangerous. All of us involved understand that. Ridge & his family do not deserve to be treated this way. Please do not send any hate towards them. Instead use your energy to do something positive like sending love to E. Be kind. Please be kind. https://t.co/3iPM30qBtk
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) March 13, 2023
