Ridge Holland to Speak on This Week’s WWE NXT

– WWE has confirmed a segment featuring Ridge Holland on this week’s edition of NXT TV following him posting a cryptic message recently on social media. This week’s NXT TV airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST on Tuesday, March 26. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Ilja Dragunov vs. Stacks

* Alpha Academy vs. The Wolfdogs (If Alpha Academy wins, they get in the NXT Tag Team Title match at Stand & Deliver.)

* Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

* Duke Hudson vs. Josh Briggs

* Shawn Spears vs. Dijak

* We’ll hear from Ridge Holland