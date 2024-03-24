wrestling / News
Ridge Holland to Speak on This Week’s WWE NXT
– WWE has confirmed a segment featuring Ridge Holland on this week’s edition of NXT TV following him posting a cryptic message recently on social media. This week’s NXT TV airs live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST on Tuesday, March 26. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Ilja Dragunov vs. Stacks
* Alpha Academy vs. The Wolfdogs (If Alpha Academy wins, they get in the NXT Tag Team Title match at Stand & Deliver.)
* Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx
* Duke Hudson vs. Josh Briggs
* Shawn Spears vs. Dijak
* We’ll hear from Ridge Holland
