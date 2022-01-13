Ridge Holland Gives Update On Status After Broken Nose, Reveals Sheamus’ Reaction to Injury

Ridge Holland has provided an update on his broken nose and revealed Sheamus’ reaction to the injury in a new interview. Holland, who suffered a broken nose in his tag team match at WWE Day 1, appeared on El Brunch de WWE and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On how he’s doing after the injury: “I feel good. I took a bit of a knock thanks to Ricochet but, the surgery was very good, the nose is fixed. I’m just waiting for it to heal fully now so, we’re good.”

On Sheamus’ reaction to the injury: “Well, it’s quite ironic that he broke his nose twice, and then, me looking up to Sheamus, I end up breaking mine. So, Sheamus was like, ‘I know you look up to me, but you didn’t have to break your face, you know?’ He’s giving me advice. Just rest up and then, once the noses healed, we can get back to our regularly scheduled programming.”

On possibly using Sheamus’ protective mask: “Yeah, the option’s there. I think I’ll need some protection when I first get in the ring so, I might have borrow something off him.”