Riho Appears on ChocoProLIVE (Video)

July 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former AEW women’s champion Riho appeared on ChocoProLIVE today. Riho has been unable to appear in AEW over the summer due to the global pandemic. You can check out a video of her appearance on the show below.

