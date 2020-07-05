wrestling / News
Riho Appears on ChocoProLIVE (Video)
July 5, 2020 | Posted by
– Former AEW women’s champion Riho appeared on ChocoProLIVE today. Riho has been unable to appear in AEW over the summer due to the global pandemic. You can check out a video of her appearance on the show below.
