Riho Beats Britt Baker on AEW Rampage, Earns Title Shot (Clips)

Riho has a shot at regaining the AEW Women’s Championship after she beat Britt Baker on this week’s AEW Rampage. Riho defeated Baker in a non-title “Black Friday Deal” match to earn a future title shot against the good Doctor. You can see some clips from the match below.

Riho was the inaugural AEW Women’s Champion, winning the title on the first episode of AEW Dynamite by defeating Nyla Rose in the tournament to crown the champion. She held it for 133 days before losing it to Rose in February of 2020.

