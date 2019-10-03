wrestling / News
Riho Beats Nyla Rose to Claim AEW Women’s Title on Dynamite (Pics, Video)
– Riho is the inaugural AEW Women’s Champion after winning the title on Wednesday night’s debut of AEW Dynamite. Riho defeated Nyla Rose on the show to become the first-ever champion. You can see video from the match below.
Riho won her spot in the match by defeating Hikaru Shida at AEW All Out, while Rose won her spot by winning the Casino Battle Royale on the same show.
Here we go! Who have you got winning? @Riho_gtmv or @NylaRoseBeast? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/9lRl7VWkAl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 3, 2019
You can do it, @riho_gtmv! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/R5qowdVM98
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
#BEASTMODE @NylaRoseBeast #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/7yx5eZWiIR
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
'Not today' said @NylaRoseBeast. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/23bgP0OfeX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 3, 2019
. @NylaRoseBeast went high risk and it didn't pay off! Are you watching #AEWDynamite? pic.twitter.com/sFeQycrpOK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) October 3, 2019
.@riho_gtmv nails the double stomp! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/dhIxAUQGcO
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
Riho will never give up… but @NylaRoseBeast is merciless! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/UJlyueiBJT
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
And that's why you NEVER underestimate @riho_gtmv! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/I80x8BUKQt
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) October 3, 2019
