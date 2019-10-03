Riho Beats Nyla Rose to Claim AEW Women’s Title on Dynamite (Pics, Video)

– Riho is the inaugural AEW Women’s Champion after winning the title on Wednesday night’s debut of AEW Dynamite. Riho defeated Nyla Rose on the show to become the first-ever champion. You can see video from the match below.

Riho won her spot in the match by defeating Hikaru Shida at AEW All Out, while Rose won her spot by winning the Casino Battle Royale on the same show.