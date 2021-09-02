wrestling / News
Riho, More Set for Women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out
– During today’s media conference call with AEW President Tony Khan, Khan announced that former AEW Women’s World champion Riho has joined the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at this week’s All Out event. The Casino Battle Royale will now be held on the main pay-per-view card on Sunday. In October 2019, Riho defeated Nyla Rose on the debut episode of Dynamite to become the inaugural Women’s World champion.
Other names announced for the Battle Royale this week include KiLYNN King and Anna Jay. Rebel (Reba) and Jamie Hayter were also announced by Britt Baker on last night’s AEW Dynamite as joining the match.
They join a field of competitors that also includes Kiera Hogan, Nyla Rose, Big Swole, Leyla Hirsch, Abadon Diamante, Julia Hart, Penelope Ford, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, The Bunny, Emi Sakura, and Hikaru Shida. Tony Khan also noted during the media call that he has something “pretty fun” planned for the final surprise Joker entrant.
.@annajay___ returned on #AEWDynamite last night to help her BFF @TayConti_ from an attack by @thePenelopeFord & #TheBunny. In her first in-ring action back in #AEW, Anna will compete in the Casino Battle Royale at #AEWAllOut this Sunday LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/QxyzeIqoWI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 2, 2021
What’s a ROYALE without THE KING..#KINGSHIT #MOTHEREFFINGKING #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/ugYYtSMP8X
— KiLynn King (@KiLynnKing) September 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- More WWE NXT Wrestlers Said To Be ‘On The Chopping Block’, Including Veterans
- Booker T On WWE Stars Leaving For AEW, His Excitement For Daniel Bryan’s Potential AEW Run
- WWE Reportedly Pulls John Cena’s Broken Skull Sessions Episode Off Schedule
- More on Reports Of Vince McMahon & Bruce Prichard Producing WWE NXT