Riho, More Set for Women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out

– During today’s media conference call with AEW President Tony Khan, Khan announced that former AEW Women’s World champion Riho has joined the Women’s Casino Battle Royale at this week’s All Out event. The Casino Battle Royale will now be held on the main pay-per-view card on Sunday. In October 2019, Riho defeated Nyla Rose on the debut episode of Dynamite to become the inaugural Women’s World champion.

Other names announced for the Battle Royale this week include KiLYNN King and Anna Jay. Rebel (Reba) and Jamie Hayter were also announced by Britt Baker on last night’s AEW Dynamite as joining the match.

They join a field of competitors that also includes Kiera Hogan, Nyla Rose, Big Swole, Leyla Hirsch, Abadon Diamante, Julia Hart, Penelope Ford, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, The Bunny, Emi Sakura, and Hikaru Shida. Tony Khan also noted during the media call that he has something “pretty fun” planned for the final surprise Joker entrant.