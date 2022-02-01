Riho Reportedly Expected to Miss Three Months Due to Broken Collarbone

– As previously reported, former AEW Women’s World champion Riho announced that she’s returned to Japan after recently suffering a broken collarbone. Dave Meltzer reported more details on Riho’s injury during today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Riho is reportedly expected to miss three months of action due to the injury. The former champion is said to have suffered the injury during her match with Britt Baker at the AEW Battle of the Belts on TNT.

Meltzer added that she suffered the injury early on during the match. However, she still finished the match despite having a broken collarbone and never complained about it once.

On behalf of 411, we wish Riho a quick and speedy recovery.