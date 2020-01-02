wrestling / News
Riho Successfully Defends AEW Women’s Championship on Dynamite, Match Set For Next Week
January 1, 2020 | Posted by
– Riho is still the AEW Women’s Champion following her match on this week’s Dynamite, setting up her next title defense for next week. As noted in our live coverage, Riho defeated Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, and Hikura Shida on this week’s episode to retain her title. A couple of GIFs from the match are below.
Riho will now defend the title against Kris Statlander on next week’s episode of Dynamite. That match was previously set for this week, but that was changed due to previous commitments by Statlander.
UPDATE: @NylaRoseBeast continuing to destroy tables #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LOt899p1S9
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) January 2, 2020
