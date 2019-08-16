Riho vs. Hikaru Shida Added To AEW All Out, Updated Card

Some Joshi action has just been added to AEW All Out. The company just announced on Twitter that a match between Riho and Hikaru Shida was signed for the show, bringing the match count up to eight. The event happens on August 31 at the Sears Centre in Chicago. It airs on PPV and B/R Live, as well as internationally on FITE and on ITV in the UK. Here’s the updated card:

* AEW World Championship: Adam ‘Hangman’ Page vs. Chris Jericho

* Escalera de la Muerte for AAA World Tag Team Championship: Lucha Bros (c) vs. The Young Bucks

* Winners Receive A Bye In AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament: The Dark Order vs. Best Friends

* Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

* Cody vs. Shawn Spears

* Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

* Casino Battle Royal For A Spot In AEW Women’s Championship Match on TNT Premiere Episode: Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, Jazz, Teal Piper, Yuka Sakazaki, Allie, Brandi Rhodes, Ivelisse, 13 TBA (airing on Buy-In pre-show)