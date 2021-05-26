Riho vs. Serena Deeb Set For AEW Double or Nothing Buy-In

All Elite Wrestling has added an NWA Women’s Championship match to the Double or Nothing Buy-In, as Serena Deeb will defend against Riho. The news was revealed by AEW Italian commentator Salvatore Torrisi on his Instagram story, and the poster for the match eventually leaked to Twitter. You can see that below.

This will be the first match for Riho since her win over Maki Itoh on the first episode of AEW Dark: Elevation back on March 15. Deeb returned to action from a knee injury on last week’s Dynamite, defending her title successfully against Red Velvet. Deeb and Riho previously met on the February 17th episode of Dynamite, where Riho won in the first round of the AEW Women’s Eliminator tournament.

Here is the updated lineup:

* AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. PAC

* AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD

* AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston

* AEW TNT Championship: Miro (c) vs. Lance Archer

* Stadium Stampede: The Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle

* Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

* Hangman Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

* Sting & Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky

* NWA Women’s Championship: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Riho (The Buy-In)