Rik Bugez Confirms Testing For COVID-19 At WWE Tapings, Defends Removing His Mask

In a post on Twitter, Rik Bugez confirmed reports that WWE stars are undergoing testing for COVID-19 before every taping now. He also defended removing his mask when the camera cuts to him on WWE TV.

He wrote: “We all get our brains poked to get tested before tapings now. When the test is negative, I feel ok taking my mask off for 10 seconds to convey some emotion for the sake of entertainment. Without facial expression, they might as well have mannequin dummies behind the plexiglass.”