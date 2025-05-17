wrestling / News
Rikishi, Abdullah the Butcher, More Guests Announced for WrestleCon Newark
– WrestleCon announced the next set of guests scheduled for WrestleCon Newark during SummerSlam Weekend in August, including WWE Hall of Famers Abdullah the Butcher and Rikishi. Also, several WWE ID talents have also been confirmed
WrestleCon Newark will be held at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, August 1 and Saturday, August 2.
Marked Out Collectibles is bringing some WWE ID members to Wrestlecon. You met them for the first time in Newark! pic.twitter.com/8sHXtSQ7M5
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) May 17, 2025
The Bloodline OG will be in Newark, welcome @TheREALRIKISHI to Wrestlecon. NO preorders currently available. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/zHieRuII1b
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) May 16, 2025
The Wildman from the Sudan and WWE Hall of Famer Abdullah the Butcher has confirmed his appearance in Newark at Destination Wrestlecon. He will be there both days, no preorders! pic.twitter.com/MW6pzceuSr
— WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) May 15, 2025
