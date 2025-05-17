wrestling / News

Rikishi, Abdullah the Butcher, More Guests Announced for WrestleCon Newark

May 17, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleCon Newark Rikishi Image Credit: WrestleCon

– WrestleCon announced the next set of guests scheduled for WrestleCon Newark during SummerSlam Weekend in August, including WWE Hall of Famers Abdullah the Butcher and Rikishi. Also, several WWE ID talents have also been confirmed

WrestleCon Newark will be held at the Newark Liberty International Airport Marriott in Newark, New Jersey on Friday, August 1 and Saturday, August 2.

