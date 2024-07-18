– During a recent edition of Off The Top, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi discussed the WWE Money in the Bank 2024 main event, featuring The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, and Tama Tonga) beating the team of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens in the main event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rikishi on The Bloodline winning in the Money in the Bank main event: “I think it was a great match. I think it was very, very ballsy to put those guys at the last part of this Money in the Bank pay-per-view. When you’re trying to follow these two latter matches that were out there it’s very iffy booking to me right, but this is where you can trust the talent that’s carrying that ball.”

On Jacob Fatu’s WWE in-ring debut: “I would like to see Jacob kind of do some of the moves that we know he can do, and keep in mind I get it, it was Jacob’s first debut … like just be Jacob, do what Jacob does the reason why Jacob had WWE’s lenses on him for a long time.”

At next month’s WWE SummerSlam, The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa will challenge Cody Rhodes for the WWE Undisputed Championship. The event will take place on Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.