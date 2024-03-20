Rikishi Comments on Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40

– As noted, it will be brother versus brother when The Usos collide at WrestleMania 40. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, the father of Jimmy and Jey Uso, commented on his sons facing each other at next month’s event via social media.

Rikishi wrote, “It’s TIME to show the World just what you boys are made of #UsoMania40 Know this Yeet or No Yeet WE ALL WIN especially the great wwe universe fans. They stood by us since day one @thesamoandynasty family. To say I’m proud is an understatement. World Sit back and watch history in the making AGAIN #fatuanoaibloodline #wrestlemania40 #Samoans #Tougherthenleather.”

The match will go down at WrestleMania 40. The two-day event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.