Rikishi Discusses Nephew Journey Fatu Possibly Joining WWE

– During this week’s edition of Off The Top With Rikishi Fatu, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi discussed his nephew Journey Fatu potentially joining WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rikishi on Journey Fatu: “Journey can adapt. He’s WWE material right now. If they do decide to pick up Journey Fatu, which is Jacob’s younger brother, Journey’s psychology is through the roof. So, ‘A’ on that. Journey’s not a liability, ‘A’ on that. He’s a hard worker, ‘A’ on that. He has passion about the business, ‘A’ on that. He’s a safe worker, ‘A plus’ on that.”

On Journey being a bigger guy: “He’s a little bit heavier than most of the Bloodlines that are there now. He’s kinda like me and Yoko’s body back in the day. But Journey can move. He’s very light on his feet.”

Journey’s older brother, Jacob Fatu, recently made his WWE joining The Bloodline alongside Solo Sikoa. Sikoa is Rikishi’s son and Journey’s cousin.