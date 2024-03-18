Rikishi Doesn’t Think Cody Rhodes Will Finish His Story At WWE WrestleMania 40

Speaking on Rikishi Fatu Off The Top, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi talked about WWE WrestleMania 40 where on night 1, The Rock & Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes & World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will take place before Reigns defends his title against Rhodes the second night. Here are the highlights (via Fightful):

On the tag team match: “I don’t see the story being finished. I’ll tell you why. When I spit, this is nothing that’s been thought about. This just comes off as we do our show every Tuesday. This comes just fresh off the dome. Nothing scripted, nothing talked about. I don’t find out anything until you bring it to me. Again, I’m gonna talk to the people from an entertainment standpoint and from a business factor. Entertainment, yeah, we all want to see the good guy finish the story. But there always has to be the guys to put asses in seats, to be able to mix it up with people that are babyfaces, that are the fans’ favorite for the time being. Where do we go if we finish the story with Cody and Roman? Okay, fans [are] happy. Everybody’s happy. But where do we go after that? Whereas if in case we do go into the second night with The Bloodline story, there’s so many ways you can go, coming off of that angle. So many other branches you can take. It can be down the line. Rock/Rock for whatever match. Roman/Seth for whatever match. Come back into a cage match. There’s probably a whole year, this one angle can go on and on. Which generates revenue for TKO. Generates revenue for WWE. Here’s the beautiful thing. It continues to lock in the fans on the product that’s been out here now for a year, not even a year yet with TKO. So we gotta see numbers, man. We gotta see asses in seats. We gotta see every place that this company goes to, with these four guys, needs to be selling out. I can see, this type of angle doesn’t need to be featured in any arenas, coliseums. It needs to be featured on all these big stadiums across the world. So that’s what my thought is.”

On The Rock’s return: “Do I want to see Cody finish the [story]? Hell yeah. On a personal level, yes. Yes. Deserves to. The legacy and his family dynasty, yes, it’s a must. But at the same time, timing is everything, man. How many times you gonna get The Rock and Roman Reigns? You tell me, the GOATs of all GOATs? If anybody in this industry tells me that they would never want to work with The Rock or Roman, you’re full of shit because all these guys gonna do, number one is help put respect to your name, and number two, it’s gonna put some money in your pocket. Probably the biggest money you ever had in your pocket.”

On it being a win-win situation for Rhodes: “Back to back, yes. Because it’s fortieth anniversary. But now this is getting to be like, this is who we are, The Bloodline. This ain’t nothing new to us. Los Angeles, back to back, the Samoan Dynasty, the Usos and Roman Reigns. That was one, so that was historic. Now, 40, the big 40, and here we are again. Bloodline l at it again. At the end of the day, it’s this, man. Let the wheel turn. Let’s get all we can get out of this angle. Especially when you got the GOAT, the People’s Champ. Shit. How do we know how long he’s gonna be able to hang in there? He’s in good shape. Roman’s in good shape. Cody’s in good shape. Seth Rollins got a little banged up, but he’s smart enough to work around things. So yeah, I think it’s a win-win situation for everybody, even if Cody does not close the story on WrestleMania.”