– During a recent edition of Off the Top, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi evaluated The Bloodline angle and who would serve as the best opponent for Roman Reigns right now between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rikishi on who should face Roman Reigns between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa: “I think he can go either way. It just depends on, you know, which way that — I guess it depends which way the GOAT [Reigns] feels. Either way, whether he goes with Jacob, that’ll be good; whether he goes with Solo, we all know that’s going to be good, but I feel that Jacob has momentum right now. Solo is a made guy already, and so with Jacob, he has momentum, but if we throw him right now to Roman I feel we’re rushing him. I feel that Jacob should just terrorize, do regular TV matches with different talent, just because Jacob has yet to show his wrestling ability [to the WWE audience].”

Rikishi on how WWE should handle Jacob Fatu: “I feel we need to, you know, really brand him. He’s branded, he does … he did his branding on the independent. We need to put him on TV matches, give him like three, four minutes, you know, let’s spice up. I think they can do better with, as far as his intro. We need something exactly what the Bloodline is: dramatic.”

The Bloodline made a surprise appearance last night on WWE NXT TV, interfering in the tag team title bout. They laid out The Street Profits and tag champs Axiom and Nathan Frazer.