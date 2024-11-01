Rikishi Says He’s Happy To See the Usos Back Together

The Usos reunited on last week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, and Rikishi is understandably happy to see it. The brothers reunited on last week’s show and are set to team with Roman Reigns against The Bloodline at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday. Rikishi spoke about his sons mending fences on his Off The Top podcast, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful:

On the Usos reuniting: “What father wouldn’t be happy? I’ve always had confidence in the boys, [that] they’ll figure it out, they’re young men, they’ve been through the grind, they’ve been through the business. They’ve been through hard times, they’ve been through good times together. Sometimes you need to separate from each other to be able to grow.”

On Jimmy Uso potentially having a singles run: “At the end of the day, okay, I got my fix on growing as a single wrestler, and Jey has gotten that. Jimmy hasn’t gotten that in my book yet, and I look forward to the day when they’re both about ready to hang it up and retire, I look forward to seeing Jimmy have a single run, just so he can experience what that is, to be able to get out there as a pro wrestler by himself, and to be able to carve his own footstep as a single performer.

“There’s nothing else they can do as a tag team. There’s nothing else they can do as a faction. They’ve been the top faction for how many years now, they’ve been the top tag team for how many years now, and Jey has been on a crazy ride for a year or so. So I think at the end of the day, the boys are good. Solo got his run, Jacob’s doing his thing, and you got Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, so it’s good to see a good Polynesian vibe with the Samoans and the Tongans coming together to represent Polynesian, the islands in general.”