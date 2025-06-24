On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about Jey Uso winning his first match in the King of the Ring tournament just one week after losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Gunther. You can check out some highlights below:

On the decision: “Wasn’t it too late to defeat him talent to talent? I mean what is this, backwards? Well, you know what? I ain’t even gonna go there again. You figure it out. Kid had the belt. These are reputable names that you’re just telling me. Rusev, I mean, right? They’re all good workers, good names. And you can imagine the type of match they would have had. Don’t even get my blood pressure high again, man. But the booking is backwards, dammit! It’s backwards.”

On Goldberg getting the first title shot against Gunther: “Well, we all know that’s got to be nothing but the bag. But is there not anybody that’s — is Goldberg able to give that type of match to justify the Heavyweight belt? I mean, this belt has prestige on it, right? We get the belt back to Jey, and then we say, ‘Okay, we’re gonna go get Goldberg. Let’s go get Goldberg. You’re next!’ You know what I mean. And then he comes through? I just — man, I don’t know, man I don’t know. Either somebody’s taking too much damn Tylenol PM, that’s writing this s**t, or you need to stay off the damn Tylenol PM. You know, smoke a fatty. Call Godfather, like that whole room up with a fatty you know what I mean? I bet you damn well they come up with some good ideas coming out of there. Sometimes just go off the cuff. How about listen to the fans for a bit, you know? But s**t, you’re gonna get my blood pressure high again.”

On rooting for Gunther in his match against Goldberg: “I’m rooting for Gunther now. [On the notion that it’s a change] I knocked Gunther. Ain’t like I hated this guy. No, I was just speaking on behalf of standing on business. Now, Gunther got it. Hey, God bless you son. You got the bag, you got the belt, now you right back in the driver’s seat. And go ahead, you know? Do your thing, make all you can.”

