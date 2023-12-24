wrestling / News
Rikishi Says Jacob Fatu Is The Best Worker on Independent Scene
December 24, 2023 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Rikishi said that he believes Jacob Fatu is the best wrestler working on the independent scene right now.
He wrote: “Jacob is the BEST talented worker out here Indys. #onanotherlevel. Let’s see what Riddle brings to the Fatu Legacy table.”
Fatu will wrestle Matt Riddle at MLW Kings of Colosseum on January 6.
