Rikishi Says Jacob Fatu Is The Best Worker on Independent Scene

December 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jacob Fatu MLW Fusion Image Credit: MLW

In a post on Twitter, Rikishi said that he believes Jacob Fatu is the best wrestler working on the independent scene right now.

He wrote: “Jacob is the BEST talented worker out here Indys. #onanotherlevel. Let’s see what Riddle brings to the Fatu Legacy table.

Fatu will wrestle Matt Riddle at MLW Kings of Colosseum on January 6.

