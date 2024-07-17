Rikishi Comments On Who He’d Like To See Jacob Fatu Face in WWE

In the latest episode of his Off the Top podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Rikishi spoke highly of Jacob Fatu and listed several possible opponents for the latest addition to the Bloodline.

He said: “In order to get the best out of Jacob Fatu, you got to put Jacob Fatu with the best out there to be able to see him do his best. Like Jacob can’t be with just a mid-carder, the only thing you’re going to see with him with a mid-carder is just doing a regular job where a mid-carder is just pretty much there for him to be a puppet right, but you want to see the work ethic of Jacob, you want to see his psychology inside the ring, and that can be tested and seen worldwide against a veteran like Randy Orton or Cody Rhodes.“