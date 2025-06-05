Rikishi Thinks JC Mateo Has Been Ready For WWE For A While

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about Jeff Cobb (now known as J.C. Mateo in WWE) joining the company and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Cobb signing with WWE: “I think it’s a big deal for Jeff personally. I mean, to be able to come from independent and then come right there to the top with the crew, be a part of the storyline… Now the thing is, like number one, the good part, and I’m sure I can say this for the boys, right? Anybody that gets a contract from WWE when you’ve been grinding for years and showcasing. To me, Jeff Cobb has been ready a long time, and good for him.”

On the biggest thing for Cobb: “What he has learned and went through with the independent circuit — dealing with a lot of promoters, dealing with his own business, as far as you know how to negotiate deals, blah, blah, blah, I’m sure he was ready by the time he came to WWE. And to be able to have that financial security now, whether he works in a week or doesn’t in a month, he still gets a weekly paycheck. So that is the number one winner for me, for all those that gets an opportunity to be able to wrestle in WWE or any big company that pays hard earned money. And it couldn’t happen to a better guy, and I want it to happen to those that that really have passion for this business. And we know Jeff, Jeff Cobb does, and here he is.”

On the transition: “Now it’s time for him to — he’s going to find out exactly how the WWE works. Because we up there, and I say we I’m not there, but to me that’s our home. That’s the Dynasty’s home. And once you come from the independent circuit and now you’re up there, a lot of things gonna have to change for Jeff. And he’s gonna have to find it.

“He’s gonna have to what we say, adapt. Working with different people, like there might be some people that don’t like to be suplexed. There might be some people that don’t know how to work Jeff’s style, or don’t want to work Jeff’s style. At the me. And in the meantime, you as Jeff Cobb, as his brand, now he’s already known outside the independent circuit. But now he’s gotta build that brand, JC Mateo in the WWE Universe, in the WWE locker room. So he’s under good hands with the boys. Jeff is a likable person. I mean, when I crossed with paths with him, I felt he was very respectful. And he was a good dude, right? So, yeah, I was very happy to see him aboard WWE.”

