Rikishi Believes Jimmy Uso Will Find Himself When He Returns To WWE TV

Rikishi isn’t worried about Jimmy Uso’s fate when he returns to WWE TV. Jimmy has been out of action since WrestleMania, and Rikishi discussed his son’s eventual return on his Off The Top podcast.

“I feel, in due time, Jimmy, he’ll find Jimmy,” Rikishi said (h/t to Fightful). “It took Jey to break off in a single to kind of fall into the character and his style of working, as far as the brand of YEET. Me knowing my boys, the twins personally, they both got attitudes, man. It just so happened that Jey took off and he’s doing his thing.”

He continued, “When Jimmy does come back, it’s not gonna take long, be it he comes back as a single or they decide to put him Jey together to be able to join Roman, which I probably think that would probably be the route to go, but if they just decide to come back as a single for Jimmy, I think it won’t take long for Jimmy to find himself, to be able to come up with his own deal. He’s very, very talented. He’s smart, he’s athletic. So I don’t think it gonna be a problem for him to find his way.”

No word as of yet on when Jimmy will be returning to WWE television.