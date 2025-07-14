Rikishi Thinks That Jimmy Uso Will Eventually Win Over WWE Audiences

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic (via Fightful), Rikishi spoke about Jimmy Uso’s singles run in WWE so far and his belief that ‘Big Jim’ will eventually win over the fans. Uso is currently on Smackdown and recently challenged Solo Sikoa for the United States title in a losing effort at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Rikishi said: “Well, I always say Big Jim is- he’s a very talented kid, one that’s,- in due time I think Big Jim’s gonna find his way out there and win the hearts into the fans. I mean, he’s already done (that), but to be able to see the boys get off and do their own deals as single competitors, you know, as a wrestler, it’s a challenging feeling, but it’s a feeling that you must try, right? Because you don’t want to be that guy that we’re popular as a tag team. But now as pro wrestlers, you want to venture out there and you want to try and if it flops well then that’s what it is but if not you never know, but you know I can say this Yeet organically just became popular, it wasn’t like they put fire up underneath me to make him be that and so there it is, so for Big Jim we’ll see what Big Jim has in the future.”