Rikishi Explains His New Nickname For Roman Reigns

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi commented on Roman Reigns’ return to WWE television, giving Reigns a new nickname and stating that he shouldn’t be in a tag team match at SummerSlam as the belief is Reigns will team with Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. You can check out some highlights below:

On his return being big: “So doesn’t he always? I mean, doesn’t he always — every time Roman comes out? I mean, it’s nothing new, right? I’m sure everybody was happy to see him come back. I didn’t have my phone on since I was out there, and I kind of found out when I made my connecting flight coming through Charlotte. And then, boom! Of course, people were talking about it then, so I had to check it out.

“And man, Roman brings that vibe no matter how long he’s gone or absent, like they like to say, right? Because I’m sure there’s other businesses that Roman has just besides wrestling. If you’re putting all your business into wrestling, then you’re a f**king idiot, right? I mean, when we say we stand on business, that’s exactly it. Wrestling is not only is not our only business. We got wrestling academy business. We got restaurant business. I mean, there’s so much that we do. And so when you say that ‘He’s gone, or he’s a part-timer or blah, blah, blah.’ You say whatever you want, but you when you hear that crowd? We all seen it, we all witnessed it. Ain’t my first time, and neither is their first time or the world’s first time, but you can tell how happy people are. And that’s the main thing, is entertainment. It’s happy to see one of the fan favorites that has definitely made his mark in the business. But I’ll tell you who’s really happy. Who’s that? Who’s really happy is TKO, WWE, and Netflix. Because at the end of the day, the numbers don’t lie.”

On a potential SummerSlam match: “Do I think God Mode needs to be in a tag? No, I don’t. God Mode stands alone. That’s his new name, what I’m gonna call him. God Mode… Because he’s good for business, he’s the one that makes things happen. He’s the one that opens up opportunity, not only for the company but for everybody that’s on this roster during this ride of Roman Reigns’ time. Man, u’all making money and y’all should be thanking him. So for God Mode, God Mode is featured. When God walks through, he don’t walk with a posse. He can, it’d be alright, but he don’t need it in my book.”

