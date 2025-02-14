Rikishi Pushes Back On Criticism Of Jey Uso’s Work

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about criticism of Jey Uso’s work after the Royal Rumble, Jimmy Uso, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On criticism of Jey Uso’s work: “As far as the in-ring skills, the skills are there. If it wasn’t there — to me, I don’t think the kid would be as over as he is right now. So the skills have been there for 17 years. What we should take a look at was the opportunity. The opportunity came, the people have spoken. The wrestling universe has spoken. The WWE has heard it, has seen it, and gave this kid a chance. So at the end of the day, you can rest assured you are not gonna be disappointed when the Yeet Man shows up, does what he does, and you’re gonna watch what happens at YeetMania.”

On wanting to see Jimmy Uso get a singles run: “I’d like to see Jimmy get his single run. We’re so used to seeing the boys in tag team competition, and they conquered that. And so it’s exciting to see both of them. Jey doing his thing, and I would really like to see Jimmy do his thing. It depends on what his plan is.

“Right now, we’re all just excited for the one guy right now, and that’s Jey. We’re all excited. I called my sons today and got on the phone with both of them, and being able to reach out to Solo and talk to my grandkids… I was still excited about what happened [at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble]. But Jimmy — you know, Jimmy’s a smart wrestler. He’s a smart kid, funny kid. Very talented as we all know, and I think Jimmy will figure it out. He’s gonna figure it out. And when he does figure it out, the world is gonna hear it and see it.”

