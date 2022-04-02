Rikishi on Giving Vince McMahon the Stinkface on WWE TV

– During an interview with The Domenick Nati Show, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi discussed the time he gave Vince McMahon a Stinkface on WWE TV. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Rikishi on finding out he was giving Vince McMahon a Stinkface: “I didn’t even know that was going to happen until I got there at TV that day, and nobody really told me what’s happening until, like, I don’t know, maybe 30 minutes before you’re getting ready to go out live on TV live. You know, I said, ‘Okay, I know I’m doing a segment with The Rock out there but what are we doing? Oh, Vince is in it. ‘Okay, just follow.'”

On what Vince McMahon told him before the segment: “I said, ‘Alright.’ So I come out there, and this is called the gorilla position where you see where everybody comes out before they should go out on TV. So I get up there and then I see Vince McMahon there, and then he said, ‘Kishi.’ I said, ‘Yeah, how you doing?’ He said, ‘You ready?’ I said, ‘I’m always ready. Let’s do this.’ He said, ‘I hope you washed your a– today.’ That was the first time I knew, I guess he’s gonna get the stinkface. Now, I’m thinking, check this out, now I’m thinking, d-mmit. I hope I don’t d-mn sh-t on this man’s face out there, because before I came, you know, I love Taco Bell. I went to Taco Bell, got me a couple of those tacos with beans, and burritos, and stuff, and I had no idea I was wrestling. I was going to have the boss in my segment that night. And here I could — that was, for me, the most nervous that I’ve ever felt going to the ring, because I’m like, ‘If I give this man the Stinkface and I just happen to have one drop of bean come out of my ***, or on the face, you can guarantee your ***, I’m fired.”

On his wildest fan experience: “I was doing a Comic-Con signing. These personal appearances, you know, normally I’m used to signing 8-by-10s, taking photos and stuff, and I actually had a chick walk up and take her d-man thong off. I, you know normally, I can handle stuff and just do things on the fly, but that one time, I was just baffled that somebody would come and actually, like, have me want to sign a thong. Took it off. It was a black thong, like Rikishi. I guess she was supposed to be like me. You know, take the thong.”

“Now, keep in mind, like, I love my fans. I’m all for taking pictures and signing autographs, but damn it, I don’t know if she just came from the bathroom. I don’t know how long she’s been wearing that d-mn thong. I don’t even know if — I don’t even want to know how it smells. And so, that was the one time that I said, ‘Listen here. I’m sorry, but this here, ma’am, I can’t do this right here, you know?’ So, she got hot. I guess she was a real fan of mine at one time, and she got hot and kind of called me all the names in the book.”