Rikishi On Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Battle, If Reigns Will Leave WWE For Acting

– Rikishi spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview and discussed Roman Reigns’ fight with leukemia, his wrestling school and more. Highlights are below:

On Roman Reigns’ leukemia announcement: “We [the family] all knew about it. But it was his timing and as a family we supported his thoughts and when it was right for him to come out with it. I can’t tell you how proud I am of him of being able to speak up because it’s a domino effect in helping other kids diagnosed with leukemia. As we see on a weekly basis, he’s doing the charities and meet-and-greets and bringing awareness to that disease. It’s a beautiful thing as he’s utilizing his platform. It’s bigger than wrestling and that’s one thing we’re so happy he’s able to get out there and bring awareness.”

On Reigns appearance in Hobbs & Shaw and whether he’ll leave WWE for Hollywood: “Well, in pro wrestling your mind says you can go but at the end of the day it’s how we feel. Trust me, I miss the fans but my body hurts. You just can’t do certain things anymore after putting it all on the line for years. Sooner or later those bones start to break down. At the end of the day, I know I can’t perform as much as I like as the body isn’t what it once was, but what can I do to utilize this platform and stay in the public eye?”

On his KnokX Pro Academy wrestling school: “Most of my time is with the academy in Los Angeles and we have approximately 70 students. These kids keep me alive, man. I have a love and passion for the industry and I just want these kids to get it … Every single person that comes through it’s the same story – they love pro wrestling. I’m straight up and I tell them, ‘Some of you guys are gonna make it and some of you guys are not gonna make it.’ By the time we go to the training, you’re gonna find out it’s not exactly what you thought it would be. It is not easy. We go in there and pound our bodies. That three-quarter plywood and that ring post – it wins every night. I don’t give a sh*t how good you are. You gotta learn that the key word in pro wrestling is longevity.”

On his Black Out Fight clothing line: “I’ve been busy going to a lot of MMA and Muay Thai fights so we’re pretty much the gear makers for all of this … I said I’m here as an athlete. We’re in different industries but we’re in same arenas,” stated Rikishi. “I’m sure every person back there is working and fighting to put food on the table for their families … I would never put my name to endorse anything unless I knew it would help athletes.”