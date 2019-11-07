Rikishi On The Usos’ Legal Troubles: ‘They Are Gonna Live and Learn’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Rikishi spoke about the recent legal issues of his sons, The Usos, which included two arrests for Jimmy this year. Jey was also arrested in 2018. Here are highlights:

On the legacy of the Usos: “The boys have nothing to prove in the industry anymore. They’ve been there for 11 years and the first couple of years was the hardest part, not only to prove to themselves but to prove to the whole world. Just because they’re related to The Dynasty doesn’t mean they have a free ride in the industry.”

On filling in the shoes of their family: “I always tell my boys they have to pave their own way. Everybody knows your bloodlines, but at the end of the day you have to go out and perform on your own. I think the twins have done a wonderful job to be able to get out there and perform and the WWE Universe has supported them. And I thank them for that.”

On their legal problems: “Today you can’t hide anything; you have to be careful with social media. It’s not just when you come to an arena as it’s in your personal life and there are camera phones all over the place. For me, I’m always cautious of things that I do and if it’s not the right thing, then you definitely don’t wanna do that. With the boys, they are gonna live and learn. Nobody’s perfect, and I’m the first to say, but I’ve learned off my failures. If I did get in trouble, maybe had a few too many drinks and knew I wasn’t supposed to be behind the wheel, you can rest assure that I’m ready to pay the consequences. Sometimes you have to grow up. We mess up on the road, it domino effects all the way down to my youngest son. As any adult in any job, everybody has choices to do right or act like an idiot. So, you pick and choose.”

On if he’d show up in AEW: “Never say never. I do wanna say this – you guys wanna look out for the Samoan Dynasty, the hit list. I’ve got my nephew Jacob Fatu who’s probably the hottest independent guy out there…In due time I see The Dynasty coming into AEW or WWE, we’ll see. But for me, it’s just to be able to bring awareness to the youngster in The Dynasty that are coming up in the industry.”