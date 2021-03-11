WWE News: Rikishi On The Usos’ Initial Decision to Get Into Wrestling, Stock Closes Up

– The Usos have been WWE regulars for over a decade, but their father Rikishi initially wanted them to play in the NFL first. Rikishi spoke with Chris Van Vliet and recalled how Jimmy and Jey told him that they wanted to get into wrestling, and you can see the video below:

– WWE’s stock closed at $57.22 on Wednesday, up $1.15 (2.05%) from the previous closing price. That’s the best closing price since February 3rd, when the stock ended the day at $56.51. Soon after it dropped heavily over the Q4 and 2020 financial reports.

The price did slide a bit in after-hours trading, currently sitting at $56.62 or down $0.60 (1.04%) The market as a whole was up 1.46% on the day.