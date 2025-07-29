Rikishi Weighs In On Zilla Fatu’s TNA Debut at Slammiversary

On the latest episode of Off The Top, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi talked about the TNA Wrestling debut of his nephew, Zilla Fatu, at TNA Slammiversary 2025, criticizing Zilla’s decision to wear face paint like his father, Umaga. You can check out some highlights of Rikishi’s comments below:

Rikishi on Zilla Fatu wearing face paint for his TNA debut at Slammiversary: “I didn’t see why he would put the paint on his face. For me, it wasn’t good marketing. I felt like you were marketing Jeff Hardy. Jeff Hardy does not need any marketing. Jeff Hardy is an icon in his own right, all right? I get it, you love Jeff. Jeff loved your pops. But your pops is not here anymore. So I feel that him coming out as himself — as who people see him as — would have benefited him a lot more than coming out with a paint by Jeff Hardy. And I believe Jeff Hardy had similar paint on him that night, because that’s what Jeff Hardy does is paint his face. So I don’t know who talked that kid into painting his face.”

On the structure of the match: “I watched the match, I wasn’t too — I wish I was there in the locker room to help orchestrate his spots. Because you got a lot of guys in there that are a lot more advanced. And then when you have a young kid in there, you know, just so much happening, right? He’s excited it’s his first time on this big stage, big platform of TNA. I get it. But if you watch the whole thing, he started, didn’t do too much there.”

