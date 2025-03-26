Rikishi Pushes For WWE To Book Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about wanting to see Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On wanting to see Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa: “In a way, they don’t mention it that much, but as long as The Rock and you see Roman Reigns still in there, you see Solo, you see Jey, Jimmy, Trinity, Bloodline’s still there. I don’t think it’ll ever go away, but if in case there is some type of storyline that just happens to come up, I would love to, not even writing this storyline, but I would love to see Solo [Sikoa] go up against Jacob Fatu at ‘Mania. It’s something about those two and the drama that they’re going through, with what we’ve been seeing lately, I really feel that could be…I’m always thinking about the fans. What would the fans want to see? Do the fans want to see Jacob Fatu versus Braun Strowman? Or would we rather see Jacob Fatu versus Solo Sikoa? So for me, speaking like a fan, I prefer to probably see family versus family go at it.”

On GUNTHER laying out Jey Uso often: “Because we’re still four weeks away. A lot of things can happen, man. You know, all I’ve been seeing lately is just GUNTHER being, you know, coming through and just interfering with the match and choking Jey out. And, you know, so, you know, a lot of things can happen within the next four weeks. You know, I’m waiting for Jey to choke his ass out. You know, I’m getting tired of seeing GUNTHER come through and, you know, choking my boy out on national TV and, and so, but at the same time, man, you know, let’s stay neutral. You know, I know, I know what type of wrestler this guy GUNTHER is. You know, he’s a well-oiled machine. You know, I might not look like a bodybuilder. He might not look like he’s got strength, but this guy technically, he’s a technical wrestler in there, so he can basically break you down, like an amateur wrestling type of vibe.”

