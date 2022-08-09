Rikishi Reacts To Wrecked Car On Raw: ‘It Wasn’t Me This Time’

Rikishi is well known for his car-related criminal history on WWE TV, though he has proclaimed his innocence regarding last night’s wrecked car. As reported last night, a damaged car was seen in the parking lot during Raw which appeared to lead into Dexter Lumis’ appearance in the audience following the main event of the show.

Just in case anyone had any suspicions though, Rikishi — who famously ran over Steve Austin at Survivor Series 1999 for the Rock and the people, posted to Twitter to deny culpability. He retweeted the WWE on FOX post about the car, writing:

“It wasn’t me FR [for real] this time”