Rikishi Recalls Giving Vince McMahon the Stinkface, What Vince Said Before Taking It

– Rikishi spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview talking about giving Vince McMahon the Stinkface, his appearance at Alamo Comic-Con and more. Highlights are below:

On doing Alamo Comic-Con: “I’m excited to come to San Antonio. Texas was one of the first spots in my career in the 1980s when I wrestled for the Von Erichs. The Alamo Comic Con, I’ve never been to that Comic-Con so I’m very excited to meet and greet the fans but most of all to be able to bring autism awareness with Bustin 4 Autism there in Texas.”

On doing autism awareness work: “It’s a family thing to be able to come through and help people such as herself and for people with autism. People need to be aware of these special kids and people that are with autism. I meet a lot of interesting fans with autism – and to be able to meet and greet with these fans – we can all learn a few things from them.”

On if he feels a responsibility as a known name to do work for the right causes: “Absolutely, not only myself as a public figure but any public figure out there be it celebrities, movie stars, wrestlers and so forth. The platform that I use from pro wrestling, to be able to bring awareness to causes out there that are needed. So I’m so honored to be a part of Bustin 4 Autism.”

On giving Vince McMahon the Stinkface: “It was great because I got paid for it [laughs]. Vince McMahon is a wonderful dude and I don’t have nothing bad to say about the man. He’s set up his platform for wrestlers in the past, present and future and he’s taken care of a lot of families. For us to be a part of his family, I’m talking about all the way to his father. My family has been there for 75+ years so it’s a family thing to be a part of the WWE. So, I wanna thank Vince McMahon for continuing to put out entertainment for fans around the world.”

On what McMahon said to him before the segment: “Before we went out there he goes, ‘Hey. I hope you washed your ass today.’ I said just because it’s called Stinkface doesn’t mean my ass stinks … I do have three different thongs. I have the thong I never take out the sandwich bag. I have the mediocre thong that I air out. Then I have the new thongs,” stated Rikishi. “So for those you think I don’t like, which thong do you think they get? So I wanted to give Vince McMahon the new thong. Otherwise I probably would have gotten fired the next day.”