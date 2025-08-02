Rikishi Reflects On ‘Old School’ Locker Room Etiquette In WWE

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi explained the unwritten rules and expectations for new talent in the locker room during his era. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he met anyone whose personality held them back: “No, there isn’t Joey. I can’t even tell — because you know, the people that came through was already smart, was already prepped. Because when they, when they walk into that dungeon of a locker room where you got BSK, The Kliq — the whole nine is in there, they were already walking on eggshells already. So nobody ever came with a loud mouth. Nobody ever came like they already knew it all. Everybody was they were already prepped and understand.”

On the old school mentality: “It’s that old school mentality. You come in there, you respect. There’s a word called respect — ‘Shut the f**k up. You don’t know what the f**k you’re talking about. Okay, you got a job here. Now, just sit in the corner and learn why. Watch the OG’s, watch the pros that know and just learn.’ The only time you really should open your mouth, if you got a question, open your mouth up and then we will probably want to teach you.

“But if you’re the type that talk a lot and just — that’s those types of people, that’s their fear. They don’t know any way but to run just their mouths like. Almost like they’ve been bullied in school, right? So now they take that and they try to run [their mouth]. It gets to a point where it’s like, ‘Uou know what, I ain’t working with you no more. I’m not working with you out there. I’m damn sure not gonna work with you in the locker room. I’m just gonna tell you, shut the f**k up. That’s it. Knuckle up or shut the f**k up.’”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Off The Top with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.