Rikishi Reserving Judgment On Vince McMahon Until Mr. McMahon Docuseries

Rikishi says he’s holding judgment on Vince McMahon until the Mr. McMahon docuseries releases. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared at Northern Ireland Comic-Con and was asked about McMahon in light of the allegations against him, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On his family’s relationship with McMahon: “I thank him for the opportunity of giving a bunch of guys from the island of Samoa, this small place, to be able to give us a platform to introduce our culture and our people to the world. If it wasn’t for the McMahons, nobody would know who Afa and Sika was. Nobody would know who Peter Maivia, Rikishi, all the way down to Roman Reigns and the Usos. As far as the Anoa’i clan, we’re forever [beside the] McMahons in WWE.”

On the allegations against McMahon: “What’s happening with him now… I’ll make a decision when that [documentary] comes out, but for now, I always believe in people having a second chance in life. There’s always speed bumps for us to be able to learn from one another… And so at the end of the day, like Mick, I would like to keep my happy memories of the McMahons.”