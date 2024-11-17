Rikishi Says Jacob Fatu Has Yet to Show The World His Talent

In the latest edition of his Off the Top podcast (via Fightful), Rikishi gave his thoughts on Jacob Fatu and said that the ‘Samoan Werewolf’ has yet to show the world what he can do.

He said: “For the new generation, we got a lot of our nephews that are in the business that are coming up. For instance, like Jacob Fatu. I’ve always said that this kid here has yet to show his talent to the world, and so with Jacob, until I see Jacob have a full one-on-one match and the world sees him have a full one-on-one match without outside interference, I think the world will understand what I’ve been talking about for the longest [time]. But Jacob has yet to reach his star status as far as being a main event player. So the family is full of a lot of good workers, even better people.“