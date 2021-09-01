Rikishi Seeking Help After His Niece Is Murdered

Rikishi posted a message on Twitter to help spread the word and seek information that could help in capturing the person who murdered his niece. Jaedah Tofaeono, who was only 16, was killed on July 30 in a shooting, which also wounded an adult female. The San Francisco Police Department has authorized a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the individual responsible.

Rikishi wrote: “Need your help. They murdered my niece In the BAY AREA. 16yrs old “JAEDAH TOFAEONO” PLEASE HELP FIND THESE MOTHERF—ERS Check it ..Spread the word #justiceforjaedahtofaeono #justice4jaedah #justiceforJaedah #repost”