Rikishi Thinks Solo Sikoa Is Already A Main Event Player, Talks Possible WWE Title Run

In the latest episode of his Off the Top podcast (via Fightful), Rikishi spoke about a possible WWE title run for his son Solo Sikoa, who he says is ‘already a main event player.’

He said: “I think, whatever the case it may be they decide to go with, Solo’s already a made man. Solo’s already a main event player. If they decide or want to go with belts, putting it on Solo, it’s only just gonna up revenue. Because you put it on the most hated guy in the business right now, people can’t wait to see who’s gonna take it off of him, and there’s probably only one dude who they want to see take it off of Solo. [That] would be Roman Reigns.“