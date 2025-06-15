Rikishi Takes Issue With Jey Uso’s WWE World Heavyweight Title Loss

On the latest episode of Off The Top, Rikishi talked about Jey Uso’s World Heavyweight Title reign coming to an end to Gunther and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jey Uso’s World Heavyweight Title reign: “Let me go ahead and speak on what y’all made viral. Let me go ahead ans speak on what y’all made go trending out there. And I’m talking about my son, Jey. I’m talking about what y’all put out there. Some of y’all are happy that Jey’s reign then came to an end. And some of y’all are out there making your voices heard about the days that he’s held this belt. Of 51 days, 51 days for this champion. Wow.

“Let me back up for a second. Are we talking about a kid that 16-plus years, that put in work. We talk about a kid that, combined with him and his brother, merchandise sales to the roof as a tag team. Now breaks off into a singles competitor. If you can tell me that anybody else is selling any merchandise higher than YEET, I want you to tell me, by all means. Generated revenue for the company. What was that saying? What’s good for business?”

On Usos’ dedication: “And then you have a kid that put his heart and soul, just like everybody else that’s out there on the roster. Put their heart and soul to get to that main event spot. And finally, when he gets there, you know what I feel? This is I feel. I feel that those that are writing for this kid, his storyline, you didn’t do him justice. You didn’t feed this champion right talent to be able to continue to make this champion. Not a fair shot in my eyes. So you go 51 days. I say fire those that are writing for this kid here. If you can’t come up with something simple to promote and push your champion that you — not me — you decide to put this kid in that position. And then that’s it. All of a sudden, the brains don’t went just cloudy, like you can’t write, you can’t think of an angle for Jey.

“Well, you can’t do your job, I say best endeavors. Get the hell out of the way. Put somebody in that position, because the longer you keep the belt on this kid — we talk about what’s good for business. Merchandise sells to the roof. That’s what it is. Last I knew. If you can’t make money for the company, why are you in that position?

On Gunther winning the title: “So now they passed the belt on to Gunther for whatever reason. Hey, I ain’t got no beef with Gunther. I ain’t got no beef with any of those that are on the roster. I ain’t got no beef with that. And if I do, I’m gonna say it to your face, because that’s just the type of man I am. But let me back up. Good luck. Good luck, if that’s what your choice is, to go that way.

“But let me back up and continue my thoughts on my son, as far as you know, his run as the world champion. I didn’t think it was justice. I didn’t think it was fair. 51 days. That was it. I mean, an Intercontinental belt, a short run, that was it. Like, what is it? What is it against my boy that you just feel like — would you have done that to Randy Orton? If you threw the belt on Randy Orton. Would you have done that to — you know, John Cena. I mean, let’s talk about it. Because last I knew, the last time we seen WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, damn it, he had the whole the whole arena — the whole arena — YEET. YEET, YEET, YEET, your motherf**king ass, YEET. So come on. Somebody tell me. Tell me, what is it? The Bloodline has given our heart and soul to this industry, 75-plus years. Past, present, and future. And God dammit, this is the way we get treated. This is the way y’all look at us. This ain’t right.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Off The Top with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.