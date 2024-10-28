Rikishi Thinks It Was Too Soon For Bron Breakker To Win WWE Intercontinental Title Back

Speaking on his Off The Top podcast (per Fightful), Rikishi, gave his thoughts on Jey Uso, his son, losing the WWE Intercontinental Title to Bron Breakker a week ago on Raw. Here are the highlights:

On the loss: “I thought it was too soon. Too soon. If I’m the promoter, and I’m gonna speak business-wise, yes, finally Jey had gotten his flowers with the belt, rightfully earned and deserving. Now, okay, we got it on this kid, he’s well over, you got so much you can see now. This character, this ‘YEET’ man, it is through the roof as far as notoriety. Probably selling the number one hottest merchandise, if not close to [Roman Reigns], maybe he’s surpassed. Now you see the different sides of merchandise, he’s got merchandise with every city he goes to, it’s like there’s a ‘YEET’ shirt. So from a marketing standpoint, you’re only gonna do even more better good business if you leave that on this kid. Not saying because he’s my boy, not saying that. I’m probably speaking as a promoter now. Because at the end of the day, this is what it’s about it, man. It’s about numbers, it’s about revenues, it’s about okay, we build, try to find the right person that’s over, the right heel that’s over, and let’s run the storyline because at the end of the day, it’s that. So for me, I would have protected this character of ‘YEET’ a lot longer. ‘YEET’s’ been around 17 years as far as with a tag team, and he’s won over a lot of hearts when he went on the single run.”

On WWE not letting fans invest in him: “Now Bron, we know where Bron comes from. But wrestling Bron too early, you’re not giving me time to get invested into Bron Breakker. I need to watch this kid struggle, watch his growth, his progress, where you’re gonna, as a fan, I feel Bron deserves a chance now. Versus a lot of time, back in the day, and I’m not saying this is Bron, but back in the day, they would just rush people. They did it to John Cena, just rushed him, and people just, he was a great guy, but people just booed him and boos him until finally the people fell in love and was invested. So that’s the case here with Jey. I feel like, from a business standpoint, yeah, maybe it was taken off too early. I wouldn’t have done it if I was the guy in charge, if it was my company. But that’s just my opinion. Now, we have it on Bron. So okay, where do we go from Bron now? From a business standpoint, is there merchandise being made? What’s the sales on this? At the end of the day, I always look at everything that’s done in a business standpoint. It has nothing to do with the person himself. I’m looking at the characters. I look at the characters that are out there, and then I look at, okay, what’s the revenue?”