– During a recent edition of his Off the Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi commented on his son Solo Sikoa pinning Roman Reigns in the six-man tag team match earlier this month at WWE Crown Jewel. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rikishi on Solo Sikoa pinning Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel: “Like I mentioned [on] the last podcast we had, Solo’s a made man. For that to happen, there’s definitely, we see plans within this kid [of] what can be the next level for him. We talked about, does he need a belt? Well, after this [pin] on Roman, I can see maybe Solo being the one to take it off of Cody.”

Rikishi on Solo Sikoa potentially taking the title off of Cody Rhodes: “I talked about maybe Roman will come back and take it off of Cody. But after seeing that, you beat the GOAT. I believe it was two or three spikes, but now, it’s like okay, you beat the GOAT, now you’re considered the GOAT. The GOAT-slayer. So who knows?”

Roman Reigns has now reunited with The Usos and Sami Zayn as The OG Bloodline to take on The Bloodline. They will now face off in WarGames at WWE Survivor Series later this month. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.