– During a recent edition of his Off the Top podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi critiqued The Bloodline six-man tag team match not headlining WWE Crown Jewel earlier this month. Instead, the six-man tag team match featuring The OG Bloodline vs. The Bloodline kicked off the main card of the premium live event. Rikishi thinks The Bloodline is too tough of an act to follow on a WWE PLE, and they should’ve been at the top of the card instead. Rikishi said the following on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I mean The Bloodline is a special attraction in itself. What I don’t get is that they open up the show, being way out there and the first time going at it together and you got one of the richest places in the world … you keep it where it needs to be and that’s the main event you know what I mean? But I get it, the booking is the booking, and so we got to give it some breathing room because how do you follow The Bloodline, you don’t.”

WWE Crown Jewel featured Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther in the main event for the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship. Cody Rhodes won the match and the inaugural title.

The Bloodline will be back in action later this month at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, it will be The OG Bloodline vs. The Bloodline in the Men’s WarGames Match. It will be Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, and one other teammate against The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, November 30 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.