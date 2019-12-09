– Singer Lizzo was in attendance at Sunday’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game. During a performance by the Lakers girls, she decided to bust a move, twerking in a thong. Her twerk session was caught on the Lakers jumbotron.

Lizzo hits a twerk while enjoying the the Laker Girls routine to “Juice” at tonight’s Lakers game… pic.twitter.com/xdDQV8OqPJ — Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) December 9, 2019

The thong shot reminded many wrestling fans of the Stinkface master and his famous cheeks, which led to Rikishi trending on social media on Monday.

And Rikishi is on his way to the ring! pic.twitter.com/xyAEGbyOmx — Lachlan (@SirFlanno) December 9, 2019

Even Rikishi was caught off guard when he saw himself trending.

So, who wore it better: Lizzo or Rikishi?