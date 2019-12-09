wrestling / News
Rikishi Trends On Twitter Thanks To Viral Video Of Lizzo In A Thong
– Singer Lizzo was in attendance at Sunday’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game. During a performance by the Lakers girls, she decided to bust a move, twerking in a thong. Her twerk session was caught on the Lakers jumbotron.
Lizzo hits a twerk while enjoying the the Laker Girls routine to “Juice” at tonight’s Lakers game… pic.twitter.com/xdDQV8OqPJ
— Karen Civil 🇭🇹 (@KarenCivil) December 9, 2019
. @lizzo bears all at basketball game in Rikishi inspired outfit. Thoughts? #JoinTheDiscussion pic.twitter.com/tqn4CYLyWB
— Ent. Discussion (@Ent_discussion) December 9, 2019
The thong shot reminded many wrestling fans of the Stinkface master and his famous cheeks, which led to Rikishi trending on social media on Monday.
Who wore it better? #lizzo #rikishi pic.twitter.com/YBjxUPRYLd
— Alton (@sloppyonionring) December 9, 2019
And Rikishi is on his way to the ring! pic.twitter.com/xyAEGbyOmx
— Lachlan (@SirFlanno) December 9, 2019
Even Rikishi was caught off guard when he saw himself trending.
What’s going on here #Rikishi trending ????? pic.twitter.com/Ty4AfHraS1
— RIKISHI (@TheREALRIKISHI) December 9, 2019
So, who wore it better: Lizzo or Rikishi?
