wrestling / News

Rikishi Trends On Twitter Thanks To Viral Video Of Lizzo In A Thong

December 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Rikishi

– Singer Lizzo was in attendance at Sunday’s Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game. During a performance by the Lakers girls, she decided to bust a move, twerking in a thong. Her twerk session was caught on the Lakers jumbotron.

The thong shot reminded many wrestling fans of the Stinkface master and his famous cheeks, which led to Rikishi trending on social media on Monday.

Even Rikishi was caught off guard when he saw himself trending.

So, who wore it better: Lizzo or Rikishi?

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Lizzo, Rikishi, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading