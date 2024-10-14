Rikishi Wanted To Be Surprised By Jimmy Uso’s Return to WWE

Jimmy Uso returned to WWE at Bad Blood, helping Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes against the Bloodline. In the latest episode of Off the Top (via Fightful), Rikishi said that he told son not to give him a heads up abou the return, as he wanted to be surprised.

He said: “I seen the highlights, when he come through, and when I seen that part there, all I was really listening to was the fans. That damn building erupted. It just erupted. So that type of feeling and that type of sound, let’s go back three years ago, it’s almost when Solo Sikoa came in for Roman. Then here it is, so I’m watching this, and as a proud father, come on. I’m always gonna talk about my kids out there on social media. So yeah, it was a big night. I’m glad god answered my prayers and gave my boy strength and health to make the right decision because wrestling’s always gonna be there, but your health, you don’t understand, 200-something days of getting hit in the back of the head with chairs and getting dropped on your neck, your vertebrae, it only takes 30 seconds to put your ass in a wheelchair for the rest of your life. Is it worth it? Some might say we’re crazy, but at the end of the day, you already know what you signed up for. So the choice, that was my thing. The choice is yours, I’m just gonna pray for you, for your strength and health. I said don’t even tell me if you’re coming back. I don’t wanna know if you’re coming. I want to see it, or I’ll read about it.“